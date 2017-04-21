This Earth Day, donate used furniture to Goodwill and earn IKEA rewards

IKEA and Goodwill Industries of Metropolitan Chicago are partnering for the Earth Day initiative, “Sustainable Living Your Way.”

On Saturday, April 22 representatives from Goodwill will be on hand at the Bolingbrook and Schaumburg IKEA parking lots between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to accept furniture donations and issue tax receipts. As a reward furniture donors receive a coupon for $20 off an IKEA purchase of $150 or more, valid April 22 through May 21, 2017 (limit one per household).

The event will also include an array of in-store activities, including workshops, giveaways and discounts. IKEA family members will have the chance to win a $100 gift card (four winners per store), as well as a SLADDA bicycle ($399 value, one winner per store), and sustainable living games and workshops will take place throughout the day. The furniture received at IKEA “Sustainable Living Your Way” events will be sold in Goodwill stores and the revenue will be used to create job training and placement opportunities for people in our community.