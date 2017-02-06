Three arrested in Will County after cocaine trafficking bust

Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley announced the arrest of three individuals suspected of trafficking illegal drugs from Texas, through Will County, and into the Chicago area.

On February 2, after receiving information from another law enforcement agency, Will County Sheriff’s deputies stopped two vehicles near I-57 and Wilmington-Peotone Road. While deputies spoke with the subjects they appeared evasive in their answers to routine questions. The Sheriff’s office K-9 Unit was called to the scene where the dogs indicated the possible presence of illegal drugs on one of the vehicles. Deputies performed a search and recovered nine kilo’s of cocaine.

During questioning it was determined that both vehicles and all three occupants were involved in the incident. All three were arrested and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility. They are awaiting bond court.

Estimated street value of the seized cocaine is over $200,000.00.

Jose E. Lopez, 41, of Chicago, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, improper turn signal and expired driver’s license.

Ernesto Zuniga, 51 of Chicago was charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Adrian Montanez 44, of Chicago was charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.