Three found dead in Joliet home

Joliet Police were called to a home on the 2000 block of Great Falls Drive in Joliet on Thursday afternoon. Police officers found the bodies of three adults according to Joliet Police Department and WGNTV.

The incident is currently being investigated as a homicide.

The names of those involved are not being released pending autopsies by the Will County Coroner and notification of next-of-kin. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at 815-724-3020.