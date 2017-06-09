Three JTHS students awarded scholarships

In partnership with the Zonta Club of Joliet, three JTHS seniors were awarded the National Hook-Up of Black Women, Inc., Joliet Chapter scholarship for 2017 at the Scholarship Reception held June 3 at 1 Doris Avenue in Joliet. The scholarships were funded by the Silver Cross Healthy Community Commission in addition to proceeds generated from the Women and Girls Health Expo, a partnership between the Zonta Club of Joliet and the National Hook Up of Black Women.

The purpose of the scholarships is to promote higher education, which is NHBW’s community and social responsibility. All groups have the common goal of advocating for women and their families, empowering them in the areas of health and wellness, community service, education and the arts.

Congratulations to the following JTHS students: