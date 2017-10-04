Three National Merit Semifinalists, 20 Commended Students at District 99

Community High School District 99 announces that three students have been named a 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalist, a program that recognizes high-school seniors who have excelled in academics and have the potential to succeed in rigorous college programs.

The three students, all from North High in Downers Grove, are:

Christopher Bull of Downers Grove

John L. Cagney of Downers Grove

Miles D. Christensen of Downers Grove

The three will join about 16,000 seniors from across the country and will compete for 7,500 NMSP scholarships totaling more than $32 million.

In addition, 20 District 99 students have been named Commended Students in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program. About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.6 million students who entered the 2018 competition by taking the 2016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

The following South High students are 2018 National Merit Commended students:

Marc E. Alvarez of Downers Grove

Ian R. Bales of Downers Grove

Allison P. Brandt of Woodridge

Akhil Ghosh of Woodridge

Aoife K. McGivern of Downers Grove

Jayson R. Mears of Downers Grove

The following North High students are 2018 National Merit Commended students:

Syed Ahmad of Downers Grove

Nicholas Arand of Downers Grove

Nafisa Asad of Oak Brook

Alice Bieda of Downers Grove

Joseph Delorto of Downers Grove

Olivia Di Iorio of Downers Grove

Patrick Doyle of Downers Grove

Matthew Lee of Westmont

Sidney Lee of Downers Grove

Kaylee McCarthy of Woodridge

Kailey Nelson of Downers Grove

Nicholas Saba of Downers Grove

Charles Tenorio of Downers Grove

Hayley Wagreich of Downers Grove

“Each one of these students is a source of pride for our community, and we congratulate them on the achievement of being recognized in this prestigious program,” says Superintendent Dr. Hank Thiele. “This recognition will help expand their educational opportunities and pursuit of academic success.”

For more information about the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, please visit www.nationalmerit.org.