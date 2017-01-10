Three sought in Park Ridge armed robbery, clerk’s assault

On Saturday, January 7, at approximately 3:34 a.m, Park Ridge Police units responded to 814 Higgins Roads for the report of an armed robbery.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a BMW 7 series, lighter color, no rear registration, pulled into the lot and three male suspects entered the store with their faces covered. As one suspect jumped over, the other two walked around the counter. The subjects removed an undisclosed amount of money from the register. One suspect, using a black handgun, also struck the clerk in the face. The three suspects then exited the store, entered the BMW and fled southbound on Cumberland Avenue, over I-90.

The clerk was not seriously injured and was treated at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Park Ridge Police Department at 847-318-5252.