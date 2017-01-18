Tickets on sale for Jan. 24 Bolingbrook-Joliet West boys basketball clash

Because of expected large crowds for a Jan. 24 battle between two of the state’s top boys basketball teams, Bolingbrook High School is conducting a ticket pre-sale through Monday, Jan 23.

The contest will feature unbeaten BHS against Joliet West.

Tickets will be available in the BHS Athletics & Activities Office (E120) from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day this week and on Monday. The tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for students from visiting schools and children ages 6-17. Children 5 & under, military veterans, and senior citizens will be admitted free as will VVSD students who show their student ID.