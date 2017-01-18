Home / Bolingbrook / Tickets on sale for Jan. 24 Bolingbrook-Joliet West boys basketball clash

Tickets on sale for Jan. 24 Bolingbrook-Joliet West boys basketball clash

 

Because of expected large crowds for a Jan. 24 battle between two of the state’s top boys basketball teams, Bolingbrook High School is conducting a ticket pre-sale through Monday, Jan 23.

The contest will feature unbeaten BHS against Joliet West.

Tickets will be available in the BHS Athletics & Activities Office (E120) from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day this week and on Monday. The tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for students from visiting schools and children ages 6-17. Children 5 & under, military veterans, and senior citizens will be admitted free as will VVSD students who show their student ID.

 



Related Posts

Romeoville man gets 108 years for filming sexual a...
Romeoville’s Harvest Saturday shines through
Bolingbrook incumbents take race
Smart cookies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *