Tigers, Peplow blank Oswego East

After falling 12-11 in a Southwest Prairie shootout to Oswego East on Thursday, the Tigers needed a huge outing from senior right-hander Connor Peplow (4-0), on Tuesday at Oswego East. Peplow delivered. with a two-hit shutout of the Wolves, as Plainfield North (17-6, 7-3), prevailed 1-0. Junior Brady Miller, drove home the only run of the game that Peplow would need, in the top of the first inning. With the win, the Tigers move back into a first-place tie with Oswego East (21-3, 7-3).

Plainfield Central 2 Minooka 1

In another Southwest Prairie thriller, Plainfield Central’s Kyle Cockrell outdueled Minooka’s Tyler Talbot 2-1. Cockrell (4-1) fired a five-hitter at Minooka with five strikeouts. Talbot (4-2), allowed two runs in his six innings of work. Nate Haupt, had an RBI for Plainfield Central (17-6, 6-4), while Nate Yusko and David Ascensio chipped in with a hit each. Cole Alstott led Minooka (14-8, 6-4), with a pair of hits.

Benet 6 Marist 4

Benet Academy (16-5, 6-2) won in the East Suburban Catholic in Lisle on Tuesday. A four-run Redwing third inning erased a 4-2 Marist (8-13, 4-5) lead and Mark Moran and Nick Imhoff, shut the Redhawks out the rest of the way. Moran picked up the win to improve to 4-2 on the season and Imhoff nailed down the save with two shutout innings in relief. CJ Birck led the Redwing attack with a pair of hits.

DG South 14 Proviso East 2 (5 Innings)

The Mustangs (16-8, 9-4), blasted the last-place Pirates in a West Suburban Gold matchup in Downers Grove. Keegan Garland, Brett Riegler and Anthony Stellato, all drove home a pair of Mustang runs. Mike Greco picked up the win on the mound for DG South.

Niles North 4, Maine South 2

The Hawks (3-16, 1-9) fell in the Central Suburban South game in Skokie. Jaiden Ortiz led the Hawks with a pair of singles. Declan Griffin added a double and Marty McNulty drove home a Hawk run.

St. Patrick 14, Notre Dame 3

The Dons (9-12-1, 2-7) were defeated by the Shamrocks (13-7-1, 4-5) at Kerry Wood Stadium in Chicago.

Oswego 9, Romeoville 5

Romeoville High School beat Oswego 9-5. Tyler Horvath with the win on the mound. Zach Swearingen with the save. Fernando Perez with 2 hits and 4 RBIs and Michael McGuire with a pinch hit and 2 RBIs.

Coal City 7, Westmont 4

Westmont falls to 14-12 overall and 3-8 in the Interstate Eight.

Robbie Burns was 1-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI, while Michael Kokoszka has a double and 2 RBI.