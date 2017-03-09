Tommy “Stitch” Moritz, 27, a resident of Seattle, Wash., formerly of Plainfield and Madison, Wis., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 28. He was born December 6, 1989 in Naperville.

Devoted son of Susan (nee Nowak) Moritz of Plainfield and David Moritz of Fairview Heights, Ill., loving brother of Katie Moritz, Annie “Gooch” Moritz and Jim Moritz. Beloved father of Soren Moritz, dear grandson, nephew, cousin and friend of many.

Tommy grew up in Plainfield and attended St. Paul the Apostle Kindergarten, Joliet and St. Mary Immaculate Grade School, Plainfield. He attended Plainfield South High School and went on to graduate with honors from Plainfield Central High School (Class of 2008). Tommy received a BA in Studio Arts from Beloit College, Beloit, WI and was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity and the Beloit Science Fiction & Fantasy Association (BSFFA).

Tommy had many interests and accomplishments, which included being an Eagle Scout, a trumpet player, an actor and makeup artist in various theatrical productions and serving as a cast member of Statesville Haunted Prison in Lockport, IL. He had taken coursework in professional wrestling and was a member of numerous Live Action Role Play (LARP) organizations, most currently Dystopia Rising. Tommy was also a surgery waiting room volunteer and a certified Emergency Medical Technician (EMT).Tommy was always willing to lend a helping hand, putting others before himself. Creative and wildly imaginative, he brought life to everywhere he went. Tommy will not be forgotten, living on in the hearts of all those he touched.

