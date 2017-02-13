TOTH brings whodunnit to Bolingbrook Performing Arts Center

Theatre-on-the-Hill, Bolingbrook’s very own community theatre company, starts out 2017 with their production of the thriller SLEUTH. The play runs to February 19. Staged indoors at the Bolingbrook Performing Arts Center, this production of Sleuth offers audience members the intimacy of a local theater with talent of the highest caliber, an experience that TOTH prides itself in being able to provide.

“SLEUTH,” a play by Anthony Shaffer, is the ultimate game of cat-and-mouse, played out in a cozy English country house owned by a celebrated mystery writer. A Tony Award winning whodunnit with twists at every turn, this spell-binder will keep you on the edge of your seat. Other works by Anthony Shaffer include the play Murderers, as well as the screenplay adaptations of Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile and Evil Under the Sun.

“Nothing compels me quite like a good mystery,” says show director and TOTH president Michael Fudala. “I find myself being consistently pulled toward producing shows that feature a roller coaster of intrigue and suspense. And as a final twist, “SLEUTH” is performed alternately by two casts. One, an all male cast and the other, an all female cast.”

Three of the actors in “SLEUTH” are veteran directors in their own right. Clay Kirkland of Joliet is a professor of theater at Joliet Junior College, and Kim White of Woodridge heads up the theater department at Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park. Both Clay and Kim are looking forward to their students watching them perform on stage for a change. Jeff Gamlin of Westmont has acted and directed professionally throughout the Chicago land area, notably at Profiles, Red Twist and Spotlight Theatres. Other featured actors include Cathleen Nettles of Romeoville, Eloise Parker and Madison Jenkins of Bolingbrook, Phil Farrar of Chicago, Harold K. Newman of Woodridge and Roger Purnell of Wheaton.

“SLEUTH” runs through February 19 with performances Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. at Bolingbrook Performing Arts Center, 375 West Briarcliff Rd., Bolingbrook. Tickets $17, call 630-908-2538 for group ticket information