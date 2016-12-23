Troy 6th grade girls basketball team wins tournament

The William B. Orenic Intermediate School 6th grade Girls’ Basketball Team took 1st place at the recent Des Plaines Valley Conference Tournament in Mokena.

Team members are Jasmine Brown, Andie Burch, Kaylen Coggins, Avery Houlihan, Janiyah Jones, Christina Keoborakot, Jescee Kniceley, Grace Morrow, Yasmin Ocampo, Mary Papandria, Gabriella Randich, Jayleen Sanchez, Brooke Schwall, Maziah Shelton, Melle Slager, Ashlei Thomas, Lisa Thompson, Alisa Trejo, Akeisha Watson and Trezure Wells.

Co-coaches are Christine Moran and Alex Pokorny.

Troy Community School District 30-C Athletics and Activities Director Meagan DeGroot said the team has a lot of talent and more.

“The girls are not only great athletes,” DeGroot said, “but also amazing students and well-rounded young ladies. I am very proud to have such a great group of young athletes to feed into Troy Middle School next year. I have high hopes for these young women to win some hardware in the future.”