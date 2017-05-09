Troy “Beauty and the Beast” stars hold meet-and-greet with special needs students

Something very special happened the week after Troy Middle School’s student production of “Beauty and the Beast.”

Before their public performances, the cast performed the musical for the school’s students. While the student population as a whole enjoyed the production, TMS Principal Renee Marski noticed how much the special needs students in the school’s instructional classes relished watching it.

To enhance their appreciation of theatre and the production, Marski arranged a meet-and-greet between the special needs students and the principle actors in the musical, Julianna Byrne, who played Belle, and Jayden Ciamprone, who was Beast.

Our instructional students were able to ask the actors questions, and they did a wonderful job responding to them,” said Troy Director of Special Education Deb Marco. “It was simply wonderful.”