Troy Craughwell School invites families in for Mother-Daughter Girls’ Night Out

Arts and crafts were one of several activities for people to enjoy Sept. 28 during Troy Craughwell School’s annual Mother-Daughter Girls’ Night Out. (Megann Horstead/For The Sentinel)

By Megann Horstead | For The Sentinel

Special memories were made at Troy Craughwell Elementary School’s annual mother-daughter dance on Sept. 28 in Joliet.

The gymnasium transformed into a dance floor, as children and mothers donned matching outfits for one evening.

“I think a lot of it is being able to come and get together with their children and then their other school friends and then the activities, as well,” said Stephanie Bross, a member of the Parent Advisory Committee.

This time around, the dance featured a “My Mini-Me” theme. Members of the Parent Advisory typically meet up to decide upon it.

“I like to see my kids in their school environment,” said Debbie Morrissette, another member of the Parent Advisory Committee. “I don’t know what they do all day, so getting to see them in the cafeteria and in the classrooms is fun.”

Highlights captured throughout the evening included refreshments, dancing, and arts and crafts.

Sara Shutts said she is glad she and her 8-year-old daughter Julie decided to drop in.

“Julia is in third grade, and we had fun at Mother-Daughter night before, so we didn’t want to miss out,” she said.

The Shutts enjoyed eating cupcakes between bits of conversation. Julia said her favorite of the dance was the arts and crafts.

Sara said seeing all of the mothers and daughters in their matching costumes was amazing.

“That was really cute,” she said.

Sara said the dance does a good job of creating a space where parents can bring their children to meet up with their friends from school.

Morrissette said the event is important to parents like she.

“It just shows your kids that you are putting them as a priority in their life and that their education is important to you, but more so how they’re feeling [and] making them feel loved and cared for and supported,” she said. “Kids are in so many activities and [have] so much homework, and this is an hour-and-a-half to just focus on them. I think it’s really important to come.”

Morrissette agreed and went on to say children enjoy the time parents spend with them.

“Seeing that we take interest in [our children] means so much to them, as well,” she said.

Bernadette Wheet said she was excited to return to the event with her daughters, Chloe and Kiley.

“It’s Troy tradition, and it’s fun,” she said. “The girls have fun.”

This year was the Wheet’s second time attending Girls’ Night Out.

Bernadette said the dance does a wonderful job of providing a space for her children to have fun with their peers.

“[Chloe] is just in kindergarten, so she doesn’t have people coming over,” she said. “We don’t have little ones by us really in our neighborhood.”

This year’s dance brought in between 250 and 300 people.

“It’s something that’s very enjoyable for both us and the kid,” Bross said. “The involvement with the parents is unbelievable sometimes.”