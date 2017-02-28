Troy Dance team takes 1st at State

The Troy Dance Team, of Troy Community School District 30-C, finished 1st place in Springfield in the February 11 IDTA State Competition in the pom category and 3rd place in the pom/dance category, Junior High Division.

The team had advanced to the Illinois Drill Team Association State Competition after earning a qualifying score and placing 1st in both categories at two important competitions – the December regional competition held at Gardner/South Wilmington High School and the January regional competition held at Charleston High School.

“I could not be more proud of this team,” said Troy Dance Team Coach Jennifer Cryder, “for the hours they put in and for the dedication they have to each other and their art. I have been a dance instructor and coach for twelve years, and I can easily say I have never had a group who worked so hard for each other. This group was the definition of a team. These young ladies love to work and improve and are proud to represent our school.”

Three of the team’s members, Gabriella Manriquez, Karsyn Williams and Karli O’Connell, were chosen as “Rising Stars” at the regional competitions, which are awards based on technique and performance ability.

“The Troy Dance Team was extremely hard-working this year,” said Meagan DeGroot, Troy’s Director of Athletics and Activities. “They received countless awards for their performance and were continually congratulated for their good sportsmanship towards other teams. A big thanks to Coach Jennifer Cryder for the countless number of hours she spent choreographing dances and helping to shape these girls into great athletes throughout the year.”