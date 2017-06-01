Troy invites area educators to summer technology workshop

Melissa Lundy, Troy Heritage Trail teacher; Anne Kasa, Heritage Trail instructional coach; and Kristi Walker, Heritage Trail teacher, all DeICE members, are inviting area educators to the DeICE Summer Workshop to be held at Troy Middle School on July 27.

Area educators wanting to learn more about classroom technology applications may register now for the DeICE Summer Workshop, at Troy Middle School, Thursday, July 27.

Participants are not required to be members of DeICE, which is the Will County Branch of the Illinois Computing Educators. The event is open to anyone in the field of education, from early education through college, who has an interest. Sessions at the workshop will be led by presenters from six Illinois and one Florida school districts.

Topics will include leveled sessions on Seesaw Digital Portfolios, Class Dojo and Google Classroom, as well as coding in the classroom, podcasts, Google Forms and Old School Games used in a “techy” way.

Members will also present sessions on Makerspaces, green screen videos and other technology tools for kindergarten through eighth grade. Time will be allowed during each session for practice and questions.

The biannual DeICE workshops are designed to allow teachers to share information about practical technology programs and equipment they have found useful in their classrooms.

“We are thrilled with our line-up so far,” said DeICE board member and Troy Community School District 30-C instructional coach Anne Kasa. “We also have a few great ones on our waitlist as we watch our numbers grow on our registration form. It’s a neat time for teachers to get together and learn from other teachers. It lets us see what other districts are doing.”

Participants may also register their children grades K-6 for an accompanying STEAM session, so they can learn about science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics while their parents attend the workshop. There will be limited spots open for the STEAM sessions.

The fee for the morning event is pay-at-the-door, cash or check, $10 per adult and per child. Those who want to participate may register at https://goo.gl/00me7v. For further questions, email akasa@troy30c.org.