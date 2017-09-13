Troy Middle School science teacher receives grant for greenhouse

Troy Middle School SciCap Exploratory teacher Dr. Barbara Will-Henn recently accepted a $1,000 STEM grant from President/Owner of Window World of Joliet, Brian Hopkins. Back row from left: Troy Middle School Garden Club members Giovanna Torres, Lidia Kuziel, TMS Principal Renee Marski, Dr. Will-Henn and Brian Hopkins. Front row: Arianna Castillo, Briseida Flores, Isabella Simoncelli, Kaitlyn Ruddy and Haley Clemente.

Troy Middle School SciCap Exploratory teacher Dr. Barbara Will-Henn has received a $1,000 STEM grant from Window World of Joliet. The grant was designed to be used to further the advancement of science, technology, engineering and math curricula during the 2017-2018 school year.

Will-Henn said she will use the grant dollars to purchase an 8’x12’ greenhouse that will be erected on school property this fall. Use of the greenhouse will help teachers instruct TMS students and Garden Club members on botanical and environmental concepts in a hands-on manner.

Window World owner and CEO Brian Hopkins presented the grant to Will-Henn and Principal Renee Marski at Troy Middle School in Plainfield, one of the Troy Community School District 30-C schools.