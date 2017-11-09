Troy Township collecting for Care Packages

Township Supervisor Joseph D. Baltz is proud to announce that Troy Township will be collecting items for “Operation Care Package” as a way to honor former Troy Township Trustee Donald D. Walden and his dedication to all veterans.

Operation Care Package’s goal is to support U.S. servicemen through care packages and letters of encouragement.

The collection continues through the second week in December. Donations may be dropped off at Troy Township, 25448 Seil Rd in Shorewood from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mon. – Fri. Items on the wishlist are listed below.

Hygiene Items:

Toothbrushes, toothpaste, dental floss, handiwipes, eye drops, foot powder, mouthwash, hand sanitizer, travel size shampoo and conditioners, deodorant, and chapstick.

Food Items:

Canned soup, ravioli, spaghettios or chili, canned or packaged tuna, salmon, or chicken, breakfast bars, granola bars, power bars, fruit snacks, individual packaged cookies, cheese or peanut butter snack crackers, canned or dried fruit, powdered drink mixes, trail mix, nuts, sunflower seeds, slim jims, beef jerky, coffee, Kool-Aid singles or similar product, micro-wave instant oatmeal or easy-mac, protein bars and take along snacks.

Miscellaneous Items:

Batteries (AA, AAA or D), men’s white or black work socks, cool scarves, pillow cases, DVD’s (new or gently used), CD’s (new or gently used), comics, current magazines, new or gently used books (mystery, Western, thriller, sports, inspirational. Please no romance) ziplock bags any size, card games – UNO, SkipBo, Yahtzee, board games, etc.

Any school teachers, Scouts, youth groups, etc. please consider having your class/group make cards and/or pictures with words of encouragement and thanking them for their service. They will be enclosed in each care package.

Another way you can help is by donating stamps (could be one or more) that will be used to send a card or letter to an injured serviceperson or to a deployed soldier.

Operation Care Package has been mailing out care packages to our deployed and wounded military since 2003 and mail out appr. 150-200 packages every week, not only for the holidays. Everything they send is donated.

If you know someone who is deployed and you would like them to receive a care package, please provide their name and address to Proudarmysis4@sbcglobal.net and one will be sent to them.

Please visit www.operationcarepackages.org to find other ways you can help and list of other items that may be donated. If you’d like to make a monetary donation, please make checks payable to Operation Care Package.

For more information about Troy Township, please visit our website at www.troytownship.com or contact Supervisor Baltz’s office at 815-744-1968.