Troy Township establishes Donald D. Walden Veterans Honor Roll

Township Supervisor Joseph D. Baltz is proud to announce that the Troy Township Board recently established the Veterans Honor Roll of Troy Township as a way to honor former Troy Township Trustee Donald D. Walden and all local Troy Township veterans.

Don proudly served in the United States Navy from January 18, 1952 until he was honorably discharged on December 21, 1955. Don was a local champion of veterans’ causes and served for over 35 years as Troy Township Trustee until his passing on May 20, 2017.

Don was posthumously recognized at the Aug. 21 board meeting as the inaugural inductee into the Veterans Honor Roll of Troy Township which is now known as The Donald D. Walden Veterans Honor Roll of Troy Township. The Board presented Don’s wife Carol and his family with a Certificate of Appreciation for Don’s service in the United States Navy.

30“This is Troy Township’s small way of making sure that Don’s legacy and his never ending support of our local veterans lives on” said Supervisor Baltz.

“Going forward, Troy Township veterans may apply to be inducted into the Donald D. Walden Veterans Honor Roll of Troy Township. To qualify, the veteran needs to live in Troy Township and have been honorably discharged from service. A simple application can be found on our website at www.troytownship.com” Baltz further stated.

Inductees will be honored with a certificate and thanked for their service at a Troy Township Board meeting. Inductees will also have their names and service dates memorialized in a listing that will be on the Veterans Wall in the Troy Township Community Center.

Additionally, Troy Township will spearhead an annual collection drive in Don’s name to support a military service and/or veterans related cause such as the American Legion, Veteran’s Assistance Commission, Operation Support our Troops, etc.

Troy Township wishes to thank Don Walden, veterans across the nation, and all of those who are currently serving for their time, dedication, and sacrifice for our freedom.

For more information on the Veterans Honor Roll visit www.troytownship.com or contact Supervisor Baltz’s office at 815-744-1968.