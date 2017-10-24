Troy Township welcomes first round of inductees to the Veterans Honor Roll

Township Supervisor Joseph D. Baltz is proud to announce that on October 16 the Troy Township board welcomed its first round of inductees into the Donald D. Walden Veterans Honor Roll of Troy Township.

The inductees were:

Ronald B. Colaric – United States Army having served from April 22, 1954 – April 4, 1956;

Mark L. Fumagalli – United States Army having served from May 13, 1971 – May 12, 1977; and

Matthew T. Muentnich – United States Marine Corps having served from Feb. 2, 2010 – Dec. 30, 2014.

Troy Township veterans may apply to be inducted into the Donald D. Walden Veterans Honor Roll of Troy Township. To qualify, the veteran needs to live in Troy Township and have been honorably discharged from service. A simple application can be found on our website at www.troytownship.com. Inductees will be honored at a Troy Township Board meeting. Inductees will also have their names and service dates memorialized in a listing that will be on the Veterans Wall in the Troy Township Community Center.

The Veterans Honor Roll of Troy Township was established on August 21, 2017, as a way to honor local Troy Township veterans and former Troy Township Trustee Donald D. Walden.

Walden proudly served in the United States Navy from January 18, 1952, until December 21, 1955, when he was honorably discharged. He was a local champion of veterans’ causes and served for over 35 years as a Troy Township trustee until his death May 20, 2017.

Don was posthumously recognized as the inaugural inductee into the Veterans Honor Roll of Troy Township. This is Troy Township’s small way of making sure that Don’s legacy and his never ending support of our local veterans lives on.

For more information on the Veterans Honor Roll visit www.troytownship.com or contact Supervisor Baltz’s office at 815-744-1968.