Trustee Lamb encourages unity, positive attitude from Plainfield board

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

A handful of issues presented in front of trustees have made the board room a little tense in recent weeks. Following a heavily attended meeting regarding a proposed mosque in town, as well as ongoing disagreement on how the village agenda is created, members of the board have had a handful of meetings where agitation is in the air.

But now, at least one board member has called for the trustees to put those feelings aside and work toward a more unified front.

On Sept. 25, Trustee Bill Lamb told board members that he’d been inspired to bring a message of unity to the group, after listening to former Bear coach Mike Ditka give the keynote speech at the Illinois Municipal League (IML) meeting.

“We’ve had a number of discussions about how we run things around here recently, and I’d suggest that it would be really nice if we had the board, the staff, the plan commission, and the [Historic Preservation Committee] all on the same page,” Lamb told his colleagues. “Maybe we can make one team. We’d be a whole lot more effective, we have a fantastic strategic objective that we’re trying to accomplish if we’re all working together. We could actually make a lot happen. I hope we seriously consider ways that we can be more in line with each other.”

Lamb also noted that at the IML meeting, it was discussed the proper way to form an agenda, which is generally created by the mayor and administrator.

The creation of the agenda has been a hot button issue. But, Lamb said, he’d like to see the board move forward with a new attitude.

“Positive attitude makes a difference,” Lamb said. “Positive results come from positive attitude. A negative attitude gets you bad results.”

Trustees Edward O’Rourke and Brian Wojowski have both expressed a desire to have a formal process for entering items on the agenda before each meeting.

Trustee Cally Larson has also called for the trustees to bring in a parliamentarian, to properly go over the legal rules of order for running a meeting.