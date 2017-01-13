Trustee Pamela Beavers Announces Resignation

After serving the Woodridge community for twenty-four years, Pamela Beavers resigned her position as Village Trustee. Beavers has served as a Village Trustee for the past 15 years. Before joining the Village Board in 2002, Ms. Beavers began serving the Woodridge community as a member of the Village’s ADA Committee. She later went on to become a commissioner on the Police Pension Board and the Village’s Plan Commission.

Mayor Cunningham noted Ms. Beaver’s professionalism and ability to bring a common sense approach to many difficult decisions.

“Pam could be counted on to evaluate all aspects of difficult decisions. She consistently placed a priority on what was best for the entire community and refrained from parochial decisions that would benefit only a few. Her efforts to support the business community, while focused on the quality of life in Woodridge and fiscal responsibility, made her a great elected official, she said.

“We are going to miss her stewardship and we wish her the best in the years to come.”