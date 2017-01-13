Home / Woodridge / Trustee Pamela Beavers Announces Resignation

Trustee Pamela Beavers Announces Resignation

After serving the Woodridge community for twenty-four years, Pamela Beavers  resigned her position as Village Trustee. Beavers has served as a Village Trustee for the past 15 years. Before joining the Village Board in 2002, Ms. Beavers began serving the Woodridge community as a member of the Village’s ADA Committee. She later went on to become a commissioner on the Police Pension Board and the Village’s Plan Commission.

Mayor Cunningham noted Ms. Beaver’s professionalism and ability to bring a common sense approach to many difficult decisions.

“Pam could be counted on to evaluate all aspects of difficult decisions. She consistently placed a priority on what was best for the entire community and refrained from parochial decisions that would benefit only a few. Her efforts to support the business community, while focused on the quality of life in Woodridge and fiscal responsibility, made her a great elected official, she said.

“We are going to miss her stewardship and we wish her the best in the years to come.”



Related Posts

Woodridge man charged in 2014 hijacking, kidnappin...
Tentative Budget Approved
Downers Grove, Westmont, Woodridge Community Calen...
Come to Order: Simple steps to minimize mealtime m...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *