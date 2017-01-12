Trustees eye impact of Niles tax classification incentives

By Igor Studenkovm |

For the Bugle

Over the last 10 years, the Village of Niles Board of Trustees signed off on property tax classification-based incentives for 17 properties, in hopes that lowering their property taxes for 12 years would benefit the village in the long run.

The report presented to the Niles Finance Committee on Dec. 21, 2016 gives a mixed picture. Not all of the companies

that applied for incentives got them approved, and some of ones that got them didn’t see increases in property values. But Ross Klicker, the Niles Economic Development Coordinator, told the committee members that he believes that the incentives still benefit the village overall.

Cook County offers a number of the incentives to encourage new development or help existing businesses to invest in their property. All of them hinge on temporarily lowering the rate at which the properties are assessed, resulting in lower taxes. The municipality where the property is located signs off on the incentives and the Cook County Board of Commissioners gives the final approval.

In Niles, the Class 6b incentive is the one that gets the most applicants. It is geared toward industrial properties, which are usually assessed at 25 percent of their market value. With the Class 6b classification, the property is assessed at 10 percent of its market value for 10 years, 15 percent during the 12 year. After that, the rate reverts to normal, but the property owners can apply for 10-year extension after ten years, and continue to re-apply as long as they want.

The village board has also approved some applications for Class 7b classification. This is geared toward commercial properties, which are also assessed at 25 percent. The classification reduces the assessment value to 10 percent for 10 years. For the next three years, the rate goes up five percent a year until it returns to the regular rate.

Finally, the village has approved Class 7c tax incentives. Like Class 7b classification, it’s aimed at commercial properties, but the assessment value is lowered for a shorter period of time. They would be assessed at 10 percent for three years, 15 percent on a forth year and 20 percent on the fifth year, returning to the regular rate on the sixth year.

Since 2008, the village board signed off on the 7b classification for the former Travelers Inn property, the Class 7c classification for the then-vacant lots at 7025-7049 N. Milwaukee Avenue and 15 Class 6b classifications for various industrial properties, including renewing the classification for Shure that was originally approved in 2002.

However, county legislative records show that not everything that the village supported got the county approval. As of this writing, the county board hasn’t approved either the 7b classification, even though the village signed off on it April 14, 2015. The county also didn’t approve Seefried Industrial Properties’ Class 6b application for 5600 W. Jarvis Ave, which Niles signed off on in Aug. 26, 2014. The property was a former home to Woodward Inc’s Niles office and research facilities. Woodward was already in the process of consolidating its Niles and Skokie operations in a new, larger building at 6300 Howard St, and Seefried was planning to knock down the building once the move is complete and build something larger and more modern in its place. At the time, the company said that it wouldn’t go ahead with the plan without the incentive.

According to Klicker’s report, that hasn’t stopped Sefried from investing $8 million in new construction and $92,244 on permit fees so far, more than $13,500,000 it planned to spend when it applied for the incentive. The fact that the Travelers Inn site didn’t get Class 7b classification didn’t stop Lakhani Hospitality, which owns the property, from continuing with its plan to demolish the motel and build the new Holiday Inn Express hotel – though the opening has fallen behind schedule.

The Class 7c application, as well as the Class 6b application by Molto Properties LLC to build a new industrial facility at 7720 N. Lehigh, however, Nules signed off on both in 2016, so it may be to early to tell whether the county would approve them.

The county board did approve the application for Class 6b status for 7555 N. Caldwell Ave, where Chicago-based Summit Industries is looking to relocate, on Oct. 26, 2016. Because the property assessments for 2016 aren’t available as of this writing, it’s not clear how the board decision would affect property taxes.

As for the remaining 14 industrial properties, Klicker’s report reveals many successes. Bee Sales, a wholesale distribute that has been benefiting from Class 6b status since 2009, has been bringing more and more in property taxes every year, with its payments going up from $313,123.29 in 2008 to $407,082.07 in 2015. Shure paid $216,671.68 in 2008, and while its property value dipped significantly in 2010, it has since rebounded, to the point where it paid $230,590.79 in 2015. Woodward’s new location, which had Class 6b status since 2010, initially brought in less property taxes than it did before the status was granted, but it has been gradually going up, to the point where, in 2015, it paid more in property taxes than in 2009. And the company wound up spending $41 million in construction and $454,370 in permit fees – significantly more than the $13 million it planned to invest when it applied for the incentive.

For other companies, the situation is less certain. Mid-States Glass & Metal got Class 6b status in 2013, but its property values haven’t moved since then, remaining at 61,778, which is below the assessed value it had at any point between 2008-2012. The amount it paid in property taxes has increased, albeit slightly.

Klicker told the Finance Committee that he was concerned about this particular case.

“If there’s one property I need to talk to the [Cook County] assessor and find out what’s going on, it’s this property,” he said.

BBJ Linen, a linen rental company, saw a modest increase in property values. It spent a total of $756,000 in construction and $10,021.50 in permit fees – which, taken together, is less than $1 million to said it would invest when it applied for the incentive.

Imbibe, a beverage maker, got Class 6b status in 2014, and its property value went up next year, causing its property taxes to go up to $63,276.78. While that’s less than what it paid between 2008-2012, 2013 saw its property value drop, bringing down its tax payment from $82,907.14 to $29,024.18. Klickr’s report also notes that the company spent $2.9 million on new construction – less than $2.5 million it was planning to spent when it applied for the incentive.

There were also situations where the companies that received Class 6b incentives actually saw their property values decline. Specialty Print Communications, which got the incentive in 2010, saw its property values go up and down , and and iit consistently paid less in taxes than it did before the incentive. GHP Group, an electric fireplace manufacturer that got the incentive its building in 2014, has actually seen its property value shrink in 2015, and the amount it paid in taxes dropped from $177,911.44 to $141,260.44.

Klicker told the finance committee that he thought that, overall, the incentives benefited Niles. He noted that many businesses in question generate sales tax revenue as well, so it’s in village’s interest to help them.

“There are business in our industrial park that [generate] sales tax,” he said. “If they were to leave, what would that do with our levy ability? If we were to not approve [Class 6b incentives] and lose sales tax rev, what is ts the impact?”

Helping Shure in particular, Klicker said, helped Niles in many ways.

“It’s impossible to put dollar value on it, but having Shure in our community has the value of recruiting businesses,” he said.

Klicker said that, overall, property values for Niles industrial buildings have been dropping until 2016.

And while he didn’t believe that the tax incentives signficantly affect it, he is keeping an eye on the numbers.

“If the [property] values were really beginning to shift, that’s a red flag and we’d start to look at the value of our 6B program,” he said.