Two D99 students to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Two students from District 99 have been selected to join in the 2017, 91st annual Macy’s Great American Marching Band. Downers Grove South High sophomore Kelly Jankowski and Downers Grove North freshman Miles Teague were selected to represent Illinois; the band will lead the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23 in New York City. Jankowski plays the trumpet; Teague plays the French horn.

“To be selected for this national band is a tremendous accomplishment for Miles,” says North High Principal Janice Schwarze. “It’s rare that one student, let alone two students, from a district are selected for a band of this caliber, and we are so excited for both Miles and Kelly. Both are underclassmen, which makes their accomplishment even more impressive.”

The band will include 185 student musicians from all 50 states. The audition was open to students from more than 14,000 high schools across the United States. Students post their auditions to YouTube.

“We’re so proud of Kelly and know she will represent our school and community very well,” says South High principal Ed Schwartz. “The fine arts programs in our district are truly two of the best in the country, as evidenced in part by this great achievement.”

On Thanksgiving morning, the band will lead the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade from Central Park and be cheered by 3.5 million live spectators before arriving at Macy’s flagship store at Herald Square for an international performance for more than 50 million TV viewers watching the broadcast live on NBC.

According to the parade organizer website, the parade “is internationally recognized as the official start of the holiday season and world-famous as a uniquely American entertainment extravaganza.”