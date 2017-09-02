U of I Extension continues free gardening webinars

Learn more about butterflies, Venus flytraps and horticulture therapy – all from the comfort of your own computer and at no cost – with the University of Illinois Extension Four Seasons webinars this fall.

Early in September, join Extension Horticulture Educator Kelly Allsup for “What’s that Butterfly in my Garden?” With more than 150 species of butterflies in Illinois, Allsup will detail how to distinguish between some of the most commonly sighted butterflies in flower gardens and prairies. Even with only a few seconds to glance, details can be noted to later help the gardener identify what was seen. This webinar is on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 1:30 p.m. and again on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

The series continues with “Cultivating Carnivores: Growing Carnivorous Plants” with Extension Horticulture Educator Ken Johnson. Carnivorous plants are unique and fascinating plants that have captured peoples’ imaginations for years, from the jaw-like traps of the Venus flytrap to the sticky leaves of sundews. Johnson will discuss why carnivorous plants have evolved to “eat” meat, the different ways they go about capturing their prey and unique care requirements. This free online presentation is Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Horticulture Educator Candice Hart wraps up the fall series with “Gardening as Therapy” in early October. The therapeutic benefits of gardening have been documented since ancient times, but there has been a recent upswing in the interest for therapeutic horticulture. Hart will share how you can be successful in helping yourself, as well as others, to enjoy the art of gardening at home or in schools, assisted living facilities, and other organizations. Hart will offer tips for success and examples of activities. This webinar will be presented on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 1:30 p.m. and again on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

The free Four Seasons program focuses on environmental stewardship, home gardening, and backyard food production, with new topics explored each season. All Four Seasons webinar sessions can be viewed online for free, but participants must register in advance at go.illinois.edu/4seasons_webinars.

For more information on University of Illinois Extension programs in your county, visit go.illinois.edu/extensiondkk.