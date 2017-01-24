Ultra Foods shoppers help donate to Cancer Society

Ultra Foods, in partnership with the nonprofit organization, making change®, presented a check for more than $13,000 to the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer on Thursday, Jan. 19, at its Downers Grove location.

The funds were raised in October 2016 during the ‘Because Every Life Matters’ breast cancer awareness point-of-purchase fundraiser at Strack and Van Til’s Riverfront Plaza location and all 11 Chicago-area Ultra Foods stores, including the Downers Grove and Joliet locations.

Downers Grove and Joliet customers donated to the campaign by selecting a $1, $3 or $5 donation coupon at checkout stands to be scanned by the cashier and added to their final bill.

