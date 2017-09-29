University of Saint Francis honors alum at Oct. 7 homecoming

The Office of Alumni and Family Relations at the University of St. Francis (USF) will honor five talented and deserving alumni with the annual Distinguished Alumni Award during Homecoming & Reunion Weekend in October. Nominations were received from family members, coworkers, fellow alumni and others who could testify to the nominees’ achievements. The recipients were selected by the association’s executive board of directors, based on outstanding professional and personal successes as well as involvement in civic, cultural or charitable activities. The most prestigious award, the Presidential Award, is granted by the university president. In addition, one alum from each of the university’s four colleges is honored each year, highlighting the diverse disciplines of a comprehensive university.

Honorees:

2017 Presidential Award Winner: Wilhelmine Vidmar ’68 (Plainfield) Vidmar is a past president of the alumni board of directors and member since 1973. She earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from USF and teaches at Joliet Junior College. Vidmar continues to make bridal dreams come true as a trusted seamstress at White Satin Bridal in downtown Plainfield.

2017 College of Arts & Sciences Alumni Award: Robert Obrohta ’88 (Nashville, Tenn.) Obrohta graduated with his bachelor’s degree in political science and served as the Student Government Association president as an undergraduate. He is currently the executive director of the Tennessee College Access and Success Network, a not for profit that works to increase accessibility and post-secondary education opportunities in communities across the state of Tennessee.

2017 College of Business & Health Administration: DeWitt Buchanan ’89 (Channahon) Buchanan graduated with his bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance and previously served on the USF Board of Trustees. He is currently the managing director at Safe Harbor Retirement Consultants, LLC.

2017 College of Education Alumni Award: Timothy Reilly ’11 (Joliet) Reilly graduated with his M.S. in Educational Leadership and is the assistant superintendent of curriculum at Lincoln-Way Community High School District 210.

2017 Leach College of Nursing Alumni Award: Annette Mattea ’13 (Joliet) Mattea earned her doctorate of nursing in 2013 and teaches the next generation of nurses as an associate professor at the University of St. Francis.

These individuals will be honored at USF’s Distinguished Alumni Dinner & Awards Ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. in San Damiano Hall at the main campus in Joliet. To attend, please contact alumni@stfrancis.edu. Reservations are required.