Valid USA opens manufacturing facility in Bolingbrook

Valid USA, a subsidiary of Valid S.A., officially opened a 225,000 square-foot facility in Bolingbrook to produce payment, pre-paid, and identification cards, from debit and credit cards to gift cards, smart cards and driver’s licenses, for major bank card issuers, retailers, and government organizations.

Valid is committed to the local communities where they operate. By opening their Bolingbrook facility, nearly 250 jobs will be created and the company plans to bring an additional 20 positions to the village by May 1.

Valid’s modern facility will further improve on-time delivery, quality, and will be able to bring new solutions to market faster. In addition to new equipment investments placed throughout the facility to aid in more efficient manufacturing, Valid’s state-of-the-art Digital Print Solution (DPS) is revolutionizing the provisioning of plastics as part of a comprehensive end-to-end solution. New equipment investments in the facility also include additional printing presses, in-line finishing processing, an in-house ink laboratory, and state-of-the-art security offices that monitor the entire property.

“We have made extensive plans and investments to ensure this facility is updated to produce the best Quality, Service, and Delivery for our clients,” explained Carlos Affonso d’Albuquerque, Global CEO at Valid S.A. “Valid is committed to continually improving and bringing new technologies and methodologies into our manufacturing facilities to ensure our clients receive the best possible solutions.”

The official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony was Wednesday, April 26 at 325 Marmon Drive, Bolingbrook IL 60440.

For more information about Valid USA, please visit www.validusa.com or write info@validusa.com.