Valley View 365U School News

Curtain goes up March 10 on BHS production of “Sister Act”

Bolingbrook High School will present the delightful musical “Sister Act” on stage in the Claar Family Auditorium March 10-12 and 17-18.

Deloris Van Cartier (Gabby Doyle) is an aspiring singer in Philadelphia, where she is auditioning to perform at her gangster boyfriend’s nightclub. Deloris believes that Curtis (Spencer Avery) is going to introduce her to a big producer, but is upset when he tells her she is not ready. Hurt and rejected, Deloris decides to break up with him, but when she goes to find him she accidentally sees him kill one of his cronies and runs to the police, who place her in hiding at a convent under the wing of Mother Superior (Brynn Ann Franytz) until Curtis is brought to trial. What happens from there is amazing as Deloris finds a bigger purpose in her life.

Other cast members include: Sr. Mary Robert (Rachel Banda), Sr. Mary Patrick (Samantha Randall), Sr. Mary Lazarus (Abby Spengler), Monsignor O’Hara (Charlie Madura), Eddie (Christopher Tinoco), TJ (Shane Frantz), Joey (Derek Johnson), Pablo (Andrew Phanor), Sr. Mary Martin-of-Tours (Kami McNulty), Sr. Mary Theresa (Sarah Bouhuys), Michelle/ Sr. Mary Edwards (Veronica Crawley), Tina/Sr. Mary Agatha (Carrieana Larry), Ernie (Tim Worlton), Sr. Mary Michael (Cristina La), Sr. Mary Benedict (Lexy Martin), Sr. Mary Phyllis (Kloe Walters), Sr. Mary Clare (Amanda Crisp), Sr. Mary John (Brittany Gieseler), Sr. Mary Catherine (Mollie Eichstaedt), Sr. Mary Barabara (Nicole Johnson), and Sr. Mary Laura (Kesley Van Dahm).

Ensemble members are: Brenden Wagner, Carolina Monarrez, Cristina La, Helena Ball, Kaylin Walters, Madalyn Quitter and Tim Worlton.

Mark Wayne is Director with assistance from Dave Morrison. Carl Rupsis is Tech director with assistance from Katie Lenart. The Producer is Aimee Rupsis; choreographer is Jenna Schoppe; Julie Selep, Frieda Karafotias, and Beth Giesler are in charge of Costumes; and Cheryl Avery is handling makeup.

Show times are 7 p.m. on March 10,11,17 and 18 and 3 p.m. on March 12.

Tickets are on sale at www.showtix4u.com .

March 10 Foundation dinner to feature raffle for extra VVSD graduation tickets

Tickets are still available for the March 10 Valley View Educational Enrichment Foundation fundraising dinner which will feature an auction with many amazing items, including a rare commodity: extra tickets for the always jam-packed graduation ceremonies at Romeoville and Bolingbrook high schools as well as all five VVSD middle schools.

Other auction items include passes to Walt Disney World, tickets to the Jimmy Buffet concert at Wrigley Field, Cubs and White Sox tickets, a Cubs replica World Series ring, a Petland birthday party package, a Rocket Ice birthday party package, golf outings, restaurant gift cards and spirit wear from VVSD schools.

The theme for 6 to 10 p.m. event, which will be held at Bolingbrook Golf Club, is “Margaritaville” which means casual dress, including your favorite Hawaiian shirt or hula skirt, is the order of the evening.

For $55 (if registered and paid by March 3), attendees will enjoy the silent auction, raffles, games, prizes, and a tropical-inspired dinner that includes either grilled pineapple pork medallions with saffron rice and a vegetable kabob; crab cakes with Asian slaw, saffron rice and veggie kabob; or grilled eggplant with a mango chutney, saffron rice and veggie kabab. Meal selection is due at the time of registration. The cost of tickets goes up to $65 after March 3.

To register, go to https://vveef2017.eventbrite.com/

The annual dinner is the major fundraising and recognition event for the Foundation.

Since 1994, more than 600,000 VVSD students have benefited from the programs designed by district staff and funded by the Foundation. In 22 years, the Foundation has awarded 752 grants totaling $1.3 million.

Romeoville HS honor student is National Merit Finalist

Romeoville High School senior Elizabeth Zahorick has been named a National Merit Scholarship Finalist.

She will now compete with high school seniors around the country for one of three prestigious Merit Scholarship® awards: National Merit® $2500 Scholarships, Corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards or College-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards.

“I didn’t expect this,” said the RHS honor student who plans on studying aeronautical engineering at Notre Dame. “It is cool to be recognized for something like that.”

Zahorick is a lifelong VVSD product, attending R.C. Hill Elementary School since kindergarten and Lukancic Middle School where she was active in band and Drama Club, and was the school’s Spelling Bee champion, qualifying for the Will County Spelling Bee.

At RHS she has been in the Fall Play and participated on the Speech Team. She is also captain of the SPC-champion RHS Scholastic Bowl Team and a member of the National Honor Society and an AP Scholar.

The daughter of Marie and Don Zahorick, Elizabeth hopes to design “cool things” like rockets for the space shuttle.

“I’ve always loved outer space. At first I wanted to be an astronaut. Then I wanted to be a pilot,” she said. “But now I want to work on designs and figure out how to make it better. I want to work for NASA but there are all sorts of companies that do that.”

Some 1.6 million students nationwide took the PSAT hoping to obtain a scholarship from the National Merit® Scholarship Program. The field was narrowed to roughly 50,000 who scored the highest PSAT/NMSQT® Selection Index scores (calculated by doubling the sum of the Reading, Writing and Language, and Math Test scores).

Last September, about 16,000 students (including Zahorick) were notified that they qualified as Semifinalists because they were among the highest scoring students in their state. Finalists were announced this month.

Beginning in March and continuing to mid-June, approximately 7,500 Finalists will be notified that they are the recipients of Merit Scholarship® awards.

Winners of Merit Scholarship® awards are chosen based on their abilities, skills, and accomplishments. NMSC selectors evaluate the Finalist’s academic record, information about the school’s curricula and grading system, two sets of test scores, high school officials’ written recommendations, information about the student’s activities and leadership, and the Finalist’s own essay.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) is an independent, not-for-profit organization formed to identify and honor academically talented U.S. high school students, to stimulate increased support for their education and to provide efficient and effective program management for organizations who wish to sponsor college undergraduate scholarships.

B.J. Ward receives $5,000 in new books from Amazon

More than a dozen Amazon representatives, many of whom work at the company’s Romeoville fulfillment center, surprised B.J. Ward students by donating $5,000 in hard cover books and e-books to the Bolingbrook elementary school Thursday afternoon.

With Bolingbrook Mayor Roger Claar and the entire Ward student body, teachers and administrators looking on, Amazon employees marched into the gym with large boxes and several wooden bookshelves filled with new books in both English and Spanish.

Students, who were gathered for a Black History Month appearance by the Jesse White Tumblers, shrieked in delight as they realized what was happening. A representative from each classroom was allowed to come to the gym floor to examine a box.

Amazon also donated erasers to the school to replace socks that are used in some classrooms to erase white boards.

“Every now and then, employees and their families who work and live in a community like to go into a couple of schools in the community to make a donation to benefit a school,” spokesman Joe Khayyat told Ward Principal Ted Warpinski when the visit was set up.

All of the books will be catalogued and placed in circulation throughout the school.

Brooks student film wins international festival award

A film created in a Brooks Middle School 6th grade art class is drawing international attention after it was declared a first prize winner in Cabramatta, Australia’s Sunshine Short Film Festival.

“When I found out we won, I was like whoa,” said now 7th-grader Taylor Cobb who came up with the idea for the film. “We just put this together for fun to show everybody at school and then we won an international contest. That’s really cool.”

“I was confused when I heard about it,” added Sofia Santiago, who co-produced and co-directed the film with Cobb. “I didn’t think it could win a contest.”

It all started last year as a classroom assignment from Brooks Visual Arts Key Leader Charlie McDermott who asked his students to partner up and come up with creative stop motion video project ideas.

“I had an idea for the film, but didn’t have the creative aspect of it,” Cobb said. “I knew Sofia is really good with that so we decided to work together.”

Santiago, who hopes to be an animator someday, and Cobb, who has designs on becoming either a chef or an undercover narcotics agent, came up with an ingenious project that utilized both stop motion and forced perspective photography. They called it “I (Heart) Art”.

The concept was so good, their classmates voted to produce their film, spending three class periods last year taking still shots with a tiny point-and-shoot camera.

“It was like how are we going to fit this all into one film?” Cobb said, sounding every bit like a bigtime movie director. “So we decided instead of doing it all together, we used different transitions to make it fun instead of boring.”

McDermott helped edit the still shots into one cohesive film and showed it to students and a few staff members. But, at the time, he had no idea it was good enough to be an international film festival winner.

“Looking at all the films my classes made last year, this was far and away the coolest one,” he said.

Last fall, Brooks Principal Dr. Keith Wood (perhaps jokingly?) alerted McDermott to a call for entries in the Cabramatta Film Festival sponsored by Cabramatta School in New South Wales, which is a southwest suburb of Sydney, Australia. McDermott figured why not? So he entered the Cobb/Santiago film.

And the rest is history.

To see the short film, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pBZeLAz-XNc&t=6s