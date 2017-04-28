Valley View among school districts urging legislators to pass budget

Bugle Staff

Twenty-two months and counting–that’s how long school districts have been without full state funding, waiting on unpaid bills to the tune of $12 million for Valley View School District 365u alone.

Valley View School District Superintendent James A. Mitchem, Jr. is among more than 360 school leaders across the state, representing more than one million students, calling for the Illinois General Assembly to immediately pass a state budget, fix the state education funding formula, and pay school districts millions of dollars in unpaid bills this year.

Pass most marquees for schools in the area and see the message #PassIlBudget–a call for residents to share their frustration with their local legislators as they return to Springfield.

“I stand with other superintendents from across the state in a call for action,” said Mitchem. “We need to end the impasse now and move forward with a budget that protects the future of every Pre K-12 Illinois public school student.

The superintendents are specifically calling on members of the Illinois General Assembly and the Governor to:

Immediately and with bipartisan support end the state budget impasse

Fix the state K-12 education funding formula and, invest in students and schools, including higher education, throughout the state

Pay school districts what they are owed this year

While K-12 education has benefited from a partially-funded state budget, Illinois schools, students, families, and communities will continue to suffer without a full state budget. Districts will suffer if Mandated Categoricals, state payments which support special education, bilingual education, transportation, and other important services, do not get paid this year.

Earlier this month in response to the continued budget impasse, Senator Pat McGuire said he was committed to searching for a solution.

“Gov. Bruce Rauner yesterday stuck out his leg and tripped the grand bargain as it moved toward Senate passage,” said McGuire, D-Joliet. “Senate Democratic leader John Cullerton, Senate Republican leader Christine Radogno, their caucuses and their staffs have worked tirelessly for over three months to build a bipartisan compromise to end Illinois’ budget impasse…

“Then the result of Republican senators being called into the governor’s office emerged: Only Minority Leader Radogno remained true to the compromise. The unprecedented, widely hailed effort for both Democratic and Republican senators to take the tough votes necessary to stabilize Illinois lay face down in the governor’s office. Members of both parties want to help college students who need financial aid, disabled individuals who need care and domestic violence victims who need shelter and support. We will continue to search for a solution.”

The 389 participating superintendents represent nearly 65 percent of Illinois’ public school students from Carbondale to Chicago to Rockford.