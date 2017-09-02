Valley View, D202 hosting evening Resource Fair Sept. 13

More than 100 organizations will be on hand at the 11th annual Plainfield School District 202/Valley View School District 365U Community Resource Fair slated for Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The Fair is at Plainfield East High School, 12001 S. Naperville Road, Plainfield.

This year’s Resource Fair from 5 to 8 p.m. It will feature everything from advice on senior care, drug addiction and financial issues to assistance with finding local food pantries, recreational activities and much more.

“This is a great way to find out what is available in our communities,” said Plainfield High School – Central Campus social worker Alan Bank who is co-chair of the event.

“Bring your kids. Bring your extended family,” added co-chair Mary Davis who is a social worker and Student Resource Team Leader at Romeoville High School. “Everyone is welcome.”

Various non-profit counseling agencies are scheduled to be at the fair including Joliet-based Stepping Stones, which operates one of the top substance abuse treatment programs in the state.

“Addiction is something that affects all classes of people. It has no boundaries,” said Robert Snipes, Director of Residential Treatment at Stepping Stones. “We have great communities with many resources. This fair is an opportunity for people to be steered in the right direction.”

“Sometimes when you need help, you don’t want anyone else to know you’re seeking help,” Bank said. “This fair gives you a chance to check out different agencies in this area so you can follow up privately at a later date.”

The LEAD (Linking Efforts Against Drugs) “Hidden in Plain Sight” mobile unit will be on hand courtesy of the Will County Sheriff’s Department.

Will County Senior Services will be among fair exhibitors, providing advice on how best to deal with aging parents.

“It’s our goal to give seniors and their families access to resources that can help seniors live independently. We want to help them stay in their homes,” said Executive Director Barry Kolanowski.

“This fair is a fantastic opportunity to ask questions.”

Resource Fair attendees will also be able to pick up advice on obtaining mortgages, creating budgets, home and internet safety, how to help children learn, where to go for recreational activities and much more. Area colleges and trade schools will be on hand to elaborate on educational opportunities.

Fun activities at the fair will include a live Mariachi Band with student performers, therapy dogs courtesy of Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow, free freshly-popped popcorn and raffles featuring gift cards from local businesses.

Because Spanish language interpreters will be available, non-English-speaking community members will be able to navigate the fair with ease, while community members who are disabled will appreciate the fair’s well-spaced tables which will all be easily accessible. Members of the Plainfield East National Honor Society will provide child care.

Attendees will not only receive a list of exhibitors but will also receive the Fair’s resource manual with contact information for hundreds of resources in Will, DuPage and Cook counties.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to help the residents of our communities bridge the gap,” Bank said. “Even if you don’t have children in either school system, please come. Everyone is welcome.”

More information is available by going to http://www.communityresourcefair.org/.