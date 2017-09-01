Valley View opens expanded Early Childhood Center

Valley View School District officially cut the ribbon to open the Early Childhood Center on Thursday, August 24 in front of representatives of the Village of Romeoville, Village of Bolingbrook, Will County Regional Office of Education, along with Valley View Board of Education President Steve Quigley and Superintendent of School James Mitchem.

By Laura Katauskas

Staff Reporter

Nearly doubling its space, the Valley View Early Childhood Center opened its doors Monday for this year’s preschool students in its newly renovated building.

Looking to fill a need in the community for additional preschool education, the district worked over the summer to expand the size of the Early Childhood Center so that a new tuition-based community preschool could be made available to all Valley View children.

The Early Childhood Center previously shared their space at 753 Dalhart Ave. with the district’s administrative offices. The district opted to move its administrative offices to another location allowing for the expansion of the early childhood prgram.

“I am very pleased with the completion of the Early Childhood facility, it is a great investment in our kids future. By expanding the center, over 300 more students and families will get an affordable head-start on learning,” said School Board President Steve Quigley.

The center is now open to children who do not meet Preschool for All requirements or are not special-needs students with individualized education plans. The district says the changes would bring in more students who are in, what educators believe to be, the most important developmental stage of their lives.

As more parents called for additional preschool opportunities, the district compared preschools in the area, finding that the Naperville, Oswego, Plainfield and Indian-Prairie school districts all have similar programs that offer community-based tuition programs and quickly moved forward with the plan to expand the half-day program. The expansion required 12 new classrooms at the center and additional staffing.