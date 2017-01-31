Valley View School Briefs, Jan. 31

BHS College, Trade and Career Fair is Feb. 9

Bolingbrook High School students will have an opportunity to learn more about life after high school at the annual BHS College, Trade and Career Fair Thursday, Feb. 9.

Featuring more than 60 colleges and universities as well as representatives from over 25 trade and career groups and branches of the military, the fair is designed to help students explore their options for the future.

The event, which is not open to the general public, is from 10:15 a.m. until just after 1 p.m.

Clean out your closet, help McGee’s PTO at Feb. 9 fundraiser

Looking to get rid of some of those used items that have been sitting around the house?

Consider bringing clothing, shoes, accessories, books, linens and small household items to the Feb. 9 Jamie McGee Elementary School PTO Savers fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bolingbrook Recreation and Aquatic Complex, 200 S. Lindsey Lane.

The PTO will receive money for its program from Savers in exchange for all donations. More information is available by e-mailing jmgvicepres@gmail.com.

Little Raiders Pre School Lab seeking 3 and 4 year old children

Applications are now being taken for 10 available slots in the Little Raiders Pre-School Lab at Bolingbrook High School.

The lab runs every Tuesday and Thursday from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. for eight weeks, starting in March and ending on May 11.

Children must be three or four years old and must be potty trained. Instruction includes activities that encourage intellectual, social, emotional and physical development.

The cost is $20 per child. All of the money is used to operate the program.

More information is available by calling Debra Taylor at 630-679-3696 or by e-mailing TaylorDJ@vvsd.org.