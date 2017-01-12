Village of Plainfield notes

Office Closure

The Village Offices will be closed on Monday, January 16 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

State of the Village

Mayor Collins will present the State of the Village Address at the Plainfield Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on Wednesday, January 18. For details, please call 815-436-4431 or visit plainfieldchamber.com.

Police K9 Memorial Fundraiser

The Plainfield Police Department and Plainfield Riverfront Foundation are raising funds for the Plainfield Police K9 Memorial. Help support the cause on Thursday, January 19 at Culver’s, located at the corner of 135th Street and Route 59. Culver’s will donate 10 percent of the sales between 5 and 8 p.m. to the memorial fund. You can also meet Kody, the Plainfield Police Department’s K9.

Warming Center

The Police Department, 14300 Coil Plus Drive, is available for those in need of a warming shelter. Anyone in need of assistance should call the non-emergency number at the Police Department at 815-436-2341, unless the situation dictates calling 9-1-1.

Christmas Tree Disposal

Waste Management will pick up live Christmas Trees and decorative greenery on your regular refuse collection day. Trees should be bundled properly and placed at the curb. Larger trees must be cut so that each piece is four (4) feet or shorter in length and width and tied with string or twine, weighing 50 pounds or less.