Volta charging stations for electric cars now at The Promenade Bolingbrook

Two free charging stations for electric cars, powered by Volta, are now installed at The Promenade Bolingbrook near Gordon Biersch on the north side of the property and on the pathway to Bass Pro Shops.

“We’re seeing more and more of our diners, guests and shoppers driving electric cars, and we’re thrilled to be able to provide them with free charging stations,” said Tom Castagnoli, The Promenade Bolingbrook general manager. “Volta is the largest, free, electric-car charging network in the United States and our installation of two Volta charging stations is another way of thanking our shoppers and visitors.”

Volta’s revolutionary platform allows drivers of electric vehicles visiting The Promenade Bolingbrook to charge for free (limited to two hours per car) while they are shopping or dining. “With Volta,” according to its website, “everyone has an outlet for taking action to make the community better.”

Based in San Francisco, Volta’s mission is to use technology as a force for social change where community services, including free electric car charging, are underwritten by companies with a vested interest in the community. The startup currently operates more than 100 free electric-car charging stations in five cities around the country. Volta sets up free charging stations at retail centers at no costs to the hosts.