Vote YES for Plainfield library

To the Editor:

I love our beautiful, friendly, outgrown, Plainfield Public Library. But I clearly see it needs to grow to serve our greatly expanded community needs.

Since the building was remodeled over 25 years ago, when we had no cell phones or e-mail, the population it serves has grown 500%. The digital revolution has happened and the library now teaches us how to use cell phones, e-readers and other devices. It has kept up to date with its services in many ways, but the state and size of the building and available funding now limits needed progress.

The referendum to be voted on April 4 will provide for renovation of the present building and greatly improve and add services. Among other benefits, we will have Sunday hours all year, a drive up return, more meeting and study rooms, a technology classroom and quiet spaces.

I believe we in the Plainfield community have the desire and the ability to make our library grow to be the vibrant, community center and educational resource we need.

Please vote YES on April 4.

Priscilla Gruber

Plainfield