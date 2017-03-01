Voter registration deadlines set for spring elections

Will County Clerk Nancy Schultz Voots wants to make sure all eligible Will County residents can vote. Tuesday, March 7 is the last day to register by mail or in person and Sunday, March 19 is the last day to register on-line.

Two forms of identification are necessary when registering – one must show current name and address; second identification can be name only.

Anyone who is unsure about the status of their registration may visit our website at www.thewillcountyclerk.com, click on Voter Lookup under the What’s New section.

If you have moved within Will County, complete the back portion of your voter’s card and return it to the County Clerk’s Office or email the Change of Address to voterregistration@willcountyillinois.com by March 7th.

Please visit www.thewillcountyclerk.com for this and other election related information.