Voting closing Oct. 23 for Westmont Scarecrow Contest

The 3rd Annual Downtown Westmont Scarecrow Decorating Contest runs from October 9th through October 23rd. Over twenty-five decorated scarecrows are on display throughout downtown. Scarecrows were created by local families, businesses and organizations. Scarecrows will be on display on Cass Avenue between Naperville/Chicago Avenue and Dallas Street and on Quincy Street and Burlington Ave.

Everyone can vote on their favorite “People’s Choice” scarecrows through midnight on October 23 at www.westmontchamber.com. Winners of the “People’s Choice” contest will be announced at the October 26 Village of Westmont Board meeting and via the Shop, Dine, Discover Westmont Facebook page.

All are welcome to participate in the voting and to attend the free Downtown Westmont Trick or Treat Trail on Saturday, October 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Businesses in the downtown Westmont area will offer treats and goodies to costumed guests. The Trick or Treat Trail is hosted by the Westmont Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau and is a great opportunity for children to trick or treat in a safe environment. Participating businesses will be clearly marked and offer treats as well as business specials. This event is free and open to the public.

In addition to the Trick or Treat Trail, there will be a Halloween Costume Contest at 10:30 a.m. at the Northeast corner of Cass and Irving Streets. For more information contact Westmont Special Events at wsec@westmontevents.com or 630-829-9378.

There will also be “haunted” school busses, hearses and fun bouncy houses. Always a hit, the Village of Westmont Environmental Improvement Commission (EIC) will sponsor the annual Pumpkin Smashing Extravaganza to bring attention to composting. More information on the event can be found at http://westmont.illinois.gov/calendar.aspx?eid=2372

Lastly, the 2nd Annual Caskets on Cass race begins at 12:30 p.m. near the West Suburban Funeral Home, 39 N. Cass Avenue. Businesses, organizations, and families, race hand-crafted caskets of various themes.