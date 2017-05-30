VVSD announces free, summer community meal programs

Valley View School District 365U will conduct a Summer Food Service Program, providing a free meal to any child under the age of 18.

Free breakfast will be offered from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday from June 5 to June 30 at Hermansen and R.C. Hill elementary schools in Romeoville and from 7:45 to 9:45 a.m. at Bolingbrook High School.

Free lunch will be offered at BHS from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday from June 5 to July 25.

New this year is a VVSD Nutrition Services program called VVSD Mobile Meals that will bring free meals for children into the community. Free lunch will be offered Monday through Friday June 5 to Aug. 11 (except for July 4) at the following locations:

•Bolingbrook—11-11:20 a.m. at the Annerino Center, 11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m. at the BRAC, 12:30-1 p.m. at Bulldog Park and 12:45-1:15 p.m. at Fountaindale Library.

•Romeoville: 11-11:20 a.m. at Conservation Park, 11:30-11:50 a.m. at the Romeoville Recreation Center, 11:30-noon Irene King Elementary School and noon to 12:20 p.m. Boucher Prairie Park.

Any child under the age of 18 wishing to partake in the free summer meal program in VVSD schools should go to the main office (Door 1) at any of the sites. The meal must be eaten on-site. No portion of the meal may leave the site, per Illinois State Board of Education regulation.

Detailed information, including menus, is available at www.vvsd.org/food. To find a nearby site: Text FOODIL to 877877 or call 1-800-359-2163.

The Summer Food Service Program is available to all eligible children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. To file a complaint of discrimination, write USDA, Director, Office of Adjudication, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410 or call toll free (866) 632-9992 (Voice). Individuals who are hearing impaired or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339; or (800) 845-6136 (Spanish). USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.