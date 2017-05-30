VVSD honors 40 Bolingbrook, Romeoville students with “Those Who Excel” awards

Top achievers from Bolingbrook and Romeoville high schools were recently honored at the annual Valley View School District 365U “Those Who Excel” luncheon at Bolingbrook Golf Club.

Hosted by the Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. James Mitchem, Those Who Excel has honored the “doers” and “achievers” in VVSD high schools since the early

1970s when several students were taken out to lunch by the school board president and district superintendent.

As the years went by, other board members and administrations joined in the annual outing to honor the young men and women who most demonstrated potential for becoming our leaders of tomorrow. The end of the year get-together has become one of the highlights of the year for students, board members and administrators.

Honored from Romeoville High School were:

●Top Academic Senior—Carmen Awin-Ongya, headed to a 4-year university to major in nuclear engineering, chemical engineering or environmental engineering

●Outstanding Achievement in Athletics—Fatima Stingily, headed to North Central College to major in pre-physical therapy

●Outstanding Achievement in Athletics—Jordan Nettles, headed to Northern Illinois University to major in physical therapy

●Outstanding Achievement in Band—Xavier Lampkin, headed to the Military Academy at West Point to major in mechanical engineering

●Outstanding Achievement in Career & Technical Education—Charles Pronger, headed to Joliet Junior College with hopes of working in the graphic design and/or video game design fields

●Outstanding Achievement in Choir—Justin Lessentine, headed to North Central College to major in vocal music

●Outstanding Achievement in English—Elizabeth Zahorick, headed to Notre Dame to major in aerospace engineering

●Outstanding Achievement in Math—Jessica Wycha, headed to North central College to major in accounting/finance or mathematics

●Outstanding Achievement in MCJROTC—Michael Janicke, headed to a 4-year university, will enroll in an Army ROTC College Program and earn a commission as an officer in the U.S. Army

●Outstanding Achievement in NHS—Andrea Urzua, headed to University of Wisconsin-Madison or University of Illinois-Chicago to major in chemical engineering

●Outstanding Achievement in Science—Laurel Wirkus, headed to University of Alabama to major in bioengineering

●Outstanding Achievement in Social Studies—Kyle Eichorst, headed to Joliet Junior College and then to University of Illinois-Chicago to major in art history and U.S. history

●Outstanding Achievement in Student Government—Lindsey Comeau, headed to Northern Illinois University to major in special education

●Outstanding Achievement in Student Growth—Robert Johnson, headed to Barry University, University of Tampa or Daytona State to major in education

●Outstanding Achievement in Student Leadership—Anthony Franco, headed to Southeast Missouri State to major in computer science

●Outstanding Achievement in Student Leadership—Brandon Quan, headed to University of Nebraska to major in criminal justice

●Outstanding Achievement in Visual Arts—Lizet Audelo-Luna, headed to Lewis University to double major in graphic design and illustration

●Outstanding Achievement in World Languages—Mildred Nieves, headed to College of DuPage to major in radiology

Honored from Bolingbrook High School were:

●Wicked Smart (Valedictorian)—Mary Woloszyn, headed to Northwestern, Washington University or Loyola-Chicago to major in biological sciences

●Wicked Smart (Salutatorian)—Christy Parzyszek, headed to Northwestern to major in chemistry of biology on a pre-medicine track

●Honor the Raiders Award—Lisette Ruiz, enlisting in the Army

●Honor the Raiders Award—Gage Goodwin, enlisting in the Air Force

●Outstanding Art Student—Deidre Adams, headed to the School of the Art Institute to major in visual communication and design

●Outstanding Career and Technical Education Student—Amber Schultz, headed to Joliet Junior College and then Indiana University to major in logistics or supply chain management

● Outstanding Music Student and Outstanding Driver’s Education Award—Brynn Ann Frantz, headed to college to major in music education

●Outstanding English Student—Meagan Wilson, headed to Northern Illinois University to major in English

●Outstanding ESL Student—Bernadeta Ancikyte, headed to Joliet Junior College and then Columbia College to major in game art and design

●Outstanding Female Athlete—Nicole Bond, headed to Loyola-Chicago to major in business

●Outstanding Kinetic Wellness Student—Kaitlyn Svinning, headed to DePaul to double major in journalism and political science

●Outstanding Leadership—Lauren Harris, headed to Illinois State to major in political science

●Outstanding Male Athlete—Caleb Robertson, headed to North Central College to major in small business ownership/entrepreneurship

●Outstanding Math Student—Jacob Perakis, headed to Northwestern, University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana or Yale to major in computer science

●Outstanding Performing Arts Student—Selena Vargas, headed to College of DuPage and then Benedictine University to major in nursing

●Outstanding AFJROTC Student—Kiara Watts, headed to Bradley University

●Outstanding Science Student—Noah Xavier Alba, headed to Loyola-Chicago to major in pre-medicine

●Outstanding Service—Elia De La Torre Marroquin, headed to Aurora University to major in business

●Outstanding Social Studies Student—Mark Bennett, headed to Indiana University to double major in economics and history

●Outstanding Student Services Student—Morgan Beard, headed to Joliet Junior College and then Elmhurst College to major in music education

●Outstanding World Languages Student—McKenzi Hulittle, headed to Southeast Missouri State to double major in communications disorders and Spanish