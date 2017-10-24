Walmart, Trader Joe’s joins Meijer in produce recall

Following Midwest retailer Meijer Inc. recall of some packaged produce items in six states due to potential listeria contamination, Trader Joe’s and Walmart also announced they are recalling certain packaged fresh vegetables from California-based Mann Packing that may have been contaminated with listeria, CBS Boston reports.

The FDA says the only Trader Joe’s item involved in the recall is Kohlrabi Salad Blend, sold in 10-ounce bags.

Walmart is recalling a number of items including broccoli florets, broccoli slaw, cauliflower, and vegetable medleys. A full list can be found on the FDA website.

The affected products are labeled with “best by” or “best if used by” dates between Oct. 11 and Oct. 20.

Meijer is voluntarily recalling items sold at stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin between Sept. 27 and Oct. 20. They include broccoli, cauliflower, asparagus, zucchini, squash and peppers in plastic containers or foam trays with printed labels. A full list is below.

Meijer says no illnesses have been reported, but an issue was discovered with a supplier.

Meijer recalled various packaged Meijer brand produce items due to a potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Meijer received notice of a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination from Mann Packing, a Meijer supplier based in Salinas, Calif. that sources the Meijer branded produce items. Mann Packing informed Meijer that evidence of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination had been identified by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Customers should stop using the product and either dispose of it or return it to the customer service desk at any Meijer store for a full refund. For additional information, please contact Meijer at 800-543-3704, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

