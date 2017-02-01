Walsh honored by Illinois Park Districts

In recognition of his continued advocacy to expand recreational opportunities for Illinois families, state Rep. Larry Walsh, Jr., D-Elwood, was recently honored as the 2016 Outstanding Legislator of the Year by the Illinois Association of Park Districts.

“Some of the best memories I have with my family were experienced at a park,” Walsh said. “Joliet has a fantastic park district and our area is so fortunate to have a dedicated staff who put on many events and festivals throughout the year for both children and adults.”

Walsh is encouraging area residents to visit upcoming events at the Joliet Park District. Upcoming events include a Star Wars Family Night on Sat. Feb. 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Multi-Purpose Gym, located at 3000 W Jefferson St. in Joliet. For a complete list of events, visit www.jolietpark.org.