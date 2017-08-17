Watershed Coalition brings plan to improve Lower DuPage Watershed to Plainfield

The DuPage River through Plainfield is impacted by the urbanized nature of areas north of Plainfield, as well as stormwater and other runoff from the area. The Lower DuPage Watershed Coalition works on educational outreach and long-term planning to keep the river clean.

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

With fall and winter just around the corner, the village of Plainfield is already working on plans to keep roads and waterways clean as leaves, snow, and salt return to the picture.

On Aug. 14, representatives from the Lower DuPage Watershed Coalition visited village trustees during a Committee of the Whole meeting, to discuss upcoming plans as the seasons change.

The Lower DuPage Watershed Coalition was formed to provide a local, coordinated effort to address water resource concerns, using a science-based approach, to identify water quality stressors and develop ecologically and economically sound approaches to restore stream health.

“It’s a science based approach at looking at assessing water quality, and developing really effective and cost-efficient approaches to preserving and improving water quality,” said Watershed Coordinator Jennifer Hammer. “The majority of our membership are municipal members and all of our budgets are tight, and we need to do the best we can with the resources that we have.

Covering 353 square miles, the DuPage River is the largest tributary to the Des Plaines River Basin. The lower river, encompassing 168 square miles, sits mainly in Will County and flows through 13 municipalities, including Naperville, Bolingbrook, Plainfield, and Shorewood.

According to the coalition, the highly urbanized nature of the area covered by the Upper DuPage Watershed means that water quality in the Lower DuPage Watershed is deeply affected by what happens upstream.

The watershed includes multiple tributaries of the DuPage River, including Spring Brook Creek, Lily Cache Creek, Mink Creek, Rock Run Creek, and part of the man-made Illinois and Michigan Canal.

In addition to working with municipalities on discharge permits, the coalition is currently working on a bioassessment monitoring program for the watershed, to identify water quality stressors and develop ecologically and economically sound approaches to restore stream health.

The coalition is currently working on a bioassessment monitoring program, which measures chemical, physical, and biological properties of the watershed. The coalition looks at the water and monitors habitat.

“Our streams are very complex systems, and there are lots of inputs that affect all of the things that get us to that end point,” Hammer said. “Part of what we do, is a stressor analysis.”

The coalition looks at anything that can negatively affect the watershed, the fish that live in it, and the underwater ecosystem, and develop ways to protect those waterways and inform the public how they can keep it clean.

The coalition is currently working on a summertime educational program on stormwater management, and will turn their attention to leaf management as fall approaches.

“There is a real tie to stormwater in this,” Hammer said. “Many communities, there is some sort of leaf collection system… [but] having those leaves get into the storm sewer system, it clogs the system, it’s a source for phosphorus for rivers and streams, it can cause localized flooding. So that will be the focus for our fall campaign.”

The winter campaign will involve communicating with residents the importance of letting plows and salt trucks do their jobs before hitting the roads, in order to let those communities use the least amount of salt possible to take care of the job.

The coalition completed a watershed based plan for the Lower DuPage River Watershed and officially formed in 2012.

Members pay dues into the coalition to support the bioassessment monitoring program.

The village of Plainfield has been a member of the Lower DuPage Watershed coalition for the past five years. The village currently pays around $22,000 annually to participate in the group, as well as an additional $4,900 for special conditions studies. The costs to participate in the coalition is based on the size of the impact each municipality has on the watershed.

Hammer said the ultimate goal of the coalition is to make improvements in the watershed, which can have a positive impact on aquatic life within the basin.

The coalition also coordinates activities, workshops, and educational outreach for those living in the watershed area.

More information on the group can be found online, at dupagerivers.org.