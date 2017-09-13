WEEK 2 FANTASY FOOTBALL: SIT OR START

By Mark Gregory

Sports Editor

@Hear_The_Beard

mark@buglenewspapers.com

Well, I took a bath in all three of my leagues this week – so if you still want to take some advice – here are my week 2 sit and start suggestions. And let’s remember again – these are those fringe starters – I am not going to waste my time writing or yours reading to tell you start Aaron Rodgers and sit Tom Savage (although, Houston has already done that for us).

QB

Start – Derek Carr, Raiders

I know you are saying – “I thought you weren’t giving us the obvious?” – and I’m not. Despite his talents last year and the weapons he has this season – there were some questions on Carr coming off his injury.

I think he answered those questions with 262 yards and a pair of touchdowns and now he gets to face the hapless Jets – play Carr and sit back and watch the points roll in.

Sit – Eli Manning, Giants

Take away his last name and his Superbowl rings and Eli has always been just an above average QB in the NFL and worse than that in fantasy.

No matter if Odell Beckham Jr. is out or still hampered – Manning has no other weapons.

I, personally, was a big fan of Paul Perkins going back to the late rounds last year, but so far he has proved fantasy believers and the NY Giants wrong.

With no running game and Brandon Marshall looking like a No. 3 wide out , you are left with an average at best fantasy QB with no weapons – not my ideal start.

RB

Start – Tarik Cohen, Bears

I am suggesting the fourth-round rookie more in PPR leagues (half or full) than standard scoring, although he did outrush Jordan Matthews a week ago.

With Kevin White getting hurt – again – the Bears are down to a cast of subpar receivers and with Bennie Cunningham going down with an ankle injury – Cohen is going to get touches in Tampa Bay.

He was targeted a dozen times last week in the passing game and with the loss of WRs – that number shouldn’t drop.

Sit – Matt Forte, Jets

Forte is still the starter in New York, but that may not last for long as Bilal Powell comes for his job. Forte is still an NFL talent, but with him splitting touches with Powell he is not a good fantasy play this week.

While it may be tempting to try and get what you can out of him before he falls further back on the depth chart – this week’s match up with the Raiders is not a good one for the former Bear.

WR

Start – Chris Hogan, Patriots

Yep, the same guy I said sit last week – and was correct – I am saying start this week.

But why after a one-catch performance are we all of a sudden going to play Hogan?

Danny Amendola, who had the targets last week that many thought would go to Hogan, has missed practice all week after suffering a possible concussion against the Chiefs.

If Amendola can’t go, Hogan is the next man up and the Pats are playing a New Orleans defense that made Sam Bradford look like a Hall of Famer on Monday night.

Sit – Eric Decker, Titans

Decker is a nice add to the Tennessee offense this season and should serve the team well this year and will probably have some good fantasy days for owners who went out and drafted him.

This week, however, will not be one of them.

The Jacksonville defense looked dominant against the Texans in the opener and with little time to get the ball out, Marcus Mariota will have a hard time finding any targets in the passing game.

TE

Start – Jimmy Graham, Seahawks

Another one of those big name fantasy busts over the past season or so, Graham could have a break out game this week against the 49ers.

San Francisco does hope to get safety Jimmie Ward back for this game – but there isn’t much anyone can do to help the 49ers right now and Graham could find himself open all game.

Sit – Jordan Reed, Redskins

Yeah, that Jordan Reed – the one you took high in your draft. If you have a viable back up like Austin Hooper or Evan Engram – play them this week.

The Rams defense looked like the real deal last week (yes, I know it was against the Colts without Luck) but a possible return of Aaron Donald will only bolster that pass rush and the Rams could give Reed fits all day.