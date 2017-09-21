WEEK 3 Sit and Start

By Mark Gregory

Sports Editor

@Hear_The_Beard

mark@buglenewspapers.com

QB

Start – Jay Cutler, Dolphins

Yep – THAT Jay Cutler. Cutler and Adam Gase looked good in their first game back together. With a strong running game and solid underneath passing game with Jarvis Landry, Cutler is reigned in and does not need to be the gunslinger he tried to be in Chicago.

The Jets pose no threat to anyone this season and will be no problem for Jay this week.

Sit – Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Against the stingy Arizona secondary, Dez Bryant and the rest of the Dallas WRs will not be able to get as open as Dak needs.

Dez will be matched up with Patrick Peterson most of the game and that will only hurt Prescott this week.

RB

Start – Chris Carson, Seahawks

Sure, the Seattle offensive line is awful – so why play Carson? Play Carson because they are going to have to find some spark on the offensive side of the football and the rookie out of Oklahoma State may be it.

A back who may still be on the waiver wire in some leagues needs to picked up and played.

Sit – Bilal Powell, Jets

While everyone kind of saw the decline of Matt Forte in the Jets’ offense this season and that is going as expected – but the terrible offense is killing Powell as well.

Powell only has 35 yards rushing all season and that will not change this week – or maybe any week as the Jets will be playing from behind every week.

WR

Start – Kelvin Benjamin, Panthers

Greg Olsen has been Cam Newton’s primary target every game of every season they have been together. But, with Olsen out for a while with a broken foot, someone needs those targets and the 6-foot, 5-inch Benjamin will be the guy.

Look for his targets and catches to go up this year and trend that way in Olsen’s absence.

Sit – Dez Bryant, Cowboys

I said I would bench Prescott be bad this week because his WRs would have a hard time getting open.

Well, Dez will be the top target that will be locked down by Patrick Peterson and the Cardinals’ defensive backs.

TE

Coby Fleener, Saints

Fleener has tallied a touchdown in both games this season and has been targeted 10 times each game.

Willie Sneed is still out one more game and the New Orleans running game has been off as it tries to get touches for each back in a pass-happy offense.

That, coupled with a defense that will give up enough points to make Drew Brees and company keep the ball in the air.

Sit – Austin Hooper, Falcons

His big numbers in week one caught a lot of owner’s attention – but many of us forgot most of that came on one blown coverage play.

Last week, he didn’t get many looks and grabbed only two passes as Mohammad Sanu emerged more of the No. 2 WR he was expected to be.

With that and a solid RB tandem leave Hooper as what he was drafted to be – a bye week fill in.