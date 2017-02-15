Westmont and Woodridge Police Blotter, Jan. 23-Feb. 1

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Downers Grove, Westmont and Woodridge police departments. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WESTMONT

JANUARY 23

Sometime between 7 p.m. on January 22 and 6 a.m. on January 23, an unknown offender(s) stole a flag from a residence 300 block of Deming Place. The loss is $80.

At approximately 10:45 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Route 83 and Oakmont Lane for a moving violation. Officers arrested Rayshaun Williamson, 19, of Romeoville, for driving with a suspended driver’s license. He was cited for speeding, defective windshield, improper use of registration, and operating an uninsured vehicle.

JANUARY 24

Sometime between 10 p.m. on January 23 and Noon on January 24, an unknown offender(s) stole a license plate from a vehicle parked in the 0-100 block of West 60th Street. The loss is $140.

JANUARY 28

Sometime between 5 and 5:30 p.m., an unknown offender(s) broke a window and entered a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Blackhawk Drive and stole a purse. The loss is $445.

At approximately 8:25 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of East 63rd Street for a registration violation. Officers arrested Dionte Wise, 23, of Westmont, for driving with a suspended driver’s license. He was cited for suspended registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.

JANUARY 29

At approximately 1:15 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Cass Avenue for a moving violation. Officers arrested Dennis Sheldon, 51, of Westmont, for driving under the influence. He was cited for improper lane usage and operating an uninsured vehicle.

At approximately 2:15 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of East 63rd Street for a moving violation. Officers arrested David Boyer, 35, of Darien, for driving under the influence and driving with a suspended driver’s license. He was cited for improper lane usage and operating an uninsured vehicle. He was released on his own recognizance.

WOODRIDGE

JANUARY 20

A burglar from motor vehicle occurred sometime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. in the 9800 block of Edward Don Parkway. Unknown suspect made entry into a parked vehicle and stole $150 in cash.

JANUARY 21

A theft occurred sometime between 10 p.m. on January 20 and 8:46 a.m. on January 21. Unknown suspect removed and stole two of the tires from a parked vehicle.

JANUARY 27

A theft occurred sometime between 7:40 and 9:15 p.m. at the ARC, 8201 Janes Avenue. Unknown person stole an unattended purse containing an iPhone, cash and credit cards.

JANUARY 28

At approximately 3:56 p.m., Kimberly Kremer, 52, of Bolingbrook was charged with retail theft after she removed miscellaneous items from Goodwill at 8615 Woodward Avenue, without making payment.

JANUARY 29

At approximately 1:54 a.m., Stephanie Murray, 26, of Plainfield was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop in the 7900 block of Route 53.

A theft occurred at approximately 6:47 p.m. at Thornton’s Gas Station, 2401 63rd Street. Unknown person pumped $60.87 worth of gasoline and drove off without making payment.

FEBRUARY 1

A theft occurred at approximately 6:12 p.m. at the ARC, 8201 Janes Avenue. Unknown person stole an unattended wallet.