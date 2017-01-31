Westmont and Woodridge Police Blotter, Jan. 9-17

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Downers Grove, Westmont and Woodridge police departments. Individuals in the Police Blotter who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WESTMONT

January 9

At approximately 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of East Ogden Avenue for a suspicious vehicle. Officers arrested Steven Langston, 42, of Westmont, for driving under the influence.

January 11,

At approximately 6 a.m, officers responded to the 500 block of North Cass Avenue for a harassment complaint. Officers arrested Raymond Schroeder, 40, of Riverside, for violation of an order of protection.

Sometime between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m., an unknown persons entered a residence in the 4000 block of North Cass Avenue and stole $200 in cash.

January 12

At approximately 3:10 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of South Williams Street. Officers arrested Xavier Brown, 24, of Chicago, for driving with a suspended driver’s license. He was also cited for disobeying a stop sign.

January 14

Sometime between 1:50 and 2:10 p.m., an unknown persons entered a business in the 6200 block of South Cass Avenue and stole liquor. The loss is $60.

At approximately 7:35 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West 63rd Street. Officers arrested Vincent Micko, 64, of Lombard, for driving with a suspended driver’s license. He was also cited for improper use of registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.

WOODRIDGE

January 13

A burglary from motor vehicle occurred sometime between 6:30 p.m. on January 12 and 7:29 a.m. on January 13 in the 2000 block of Apple Lane. Unknown persons made entry into a box truck and stole two sewer rodders and a sewer line locater. Value of items estimated at $6500.

At approximately 6:41pm, Neil Dorr, 45, of Woodridge was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop on 71st Street at Janes Avenue.

January 15

A theft occurred sometime between 5:47 and 6:10 p.m. at the ARC, 8201 Janes Avenue. Unknown suspect stole a purse left unattended in a common area of the facility.

A burglary from motor vehicle occurred sometime between noon and 3 p.m. in the 7900 block of Woodlyn Drive. Unknown suspect made entry into an unlocked vehicle and stole items from a wallet.

January 16

At approximately 12:04 a.m., Erlyn Castillo-Vargas, 19, of Woodridge was charged with aggravated assault following the investigation of a disturbance in the 8100 block of Waterbury Court.

A theft of gas occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. at Thornton’s Gas Station, 2401 63rd Street. Unknown suspect pumped $29.76 worth of gasoline and drove off without making payment.

January 17

A burglary from motor vehicle occurred at approximately 8:05 a.m. in the 3300 block of Hobson Road. Unknown suspect smashed the front, passenger side window and stole a purse left on the front seat.

A theft of gas occurred at approximately 8:17am at Thornton’s Gas Station, 2401 63rd Street. Unknown suspect pumped $88.21 worth of gasoline and drove off without making payment.