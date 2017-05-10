Westmont Chamber, organizations recognize village’s best

The Dick Busse Business-of-the-Year award was presented to Alkay Media Group (38 N. Cass Avenue) in recognition of their high level of community interaction and support.

The Westmont Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau (WCCTB) recently hosted the Annual Westmont Community Awards Dinner to recognize area individuals and businesses at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort and Conference Center.

The Westmont Chamber Community Awards Dinner is designed to provide a special opportunity to pause and recognize the many volunteers, activities and businesses that work to make Westmont a great place to live, work and visit.

WCCTB President Kevin Carey noted that “Over 145 Westmont area residents, business owners, and civic leaders attended the Westmont Chamber Community Awards program to demonstrate support for our community. The Westmont Chamber along with the Village of Westmont, Rotary Club of Westmont, Westmont Special Events Corporation and the Knights of Columbus are collectively proud to recognize the individuals and businesses that help contribute to the growth and success of Westmont …”

During the awards program, the following special community recognitions and awards were presented:

The 2016 Dick Busse Business-of-the-Year Award recognizes a Chamber business that has excelled in community service, business promotion, civic responsibility and contributions to the betterment of the Chamber and the Village of Westmont. It was presented to Alkay Media Group (38 N. Cass Avenue) in recognition of their high level of community interaction and support.

The 2016 Roger Westman President’s Award recognizes an individual who has performed outstanding service to the Chamber and the Westmont Community. The Roger Westman President’s award was presented to Gregg Pill, Williamsburg Managers, Inc. by Westmont Chamber Past – President Al Carson.

The 2016 Westmont Citizen-of-the-Year Award recognizes individuals that reside in Westmont and that have demonstrated exceptional community involvement and leadership. Mayor Gunter noted “we have two wonderful people nominated for the Westmont Citizen of the Year that have made such a positive impact to the success of Westmont.” The Westmont Citizen-of-the-Year award was presented to Diane Main by Mayor Ron Gunter.

The 2016 Educator-of-the-Year Award recognizes a local educator for their outstanding efforts in their field and to the betterment of the Village of Westmont. The Educator-of-the-Year award was presented to two educators from Westmont Junior High this year: Christina Meyer and April Veal.

The 2016 Public Safety Officer-of-the-Year Award recognizes a local emergency medical technician, fire fighter, or law enforcement officer for their outstanding efforts in their field and to the betterment of Westmont. The Public Safety Officer-of-the-Year award was presented to Sergeant Michael Weibler, Westmont Police Department, for his exceptional level of work within the department on behalf of the entire Village of Westmont.

Rotary Club of Westmont President Bob Blackburn presented Bill Wavak with the Paul Harris Award in recognition of their exceptional level of community service and volunteer work.

Westmont Special Events Corporation (WSEC) President, Sam Alonzo and Village of Westmont Director of Communications Larry McIntyre presented the “Making Memories Award” to Virginia Szymski.

The Knights of Columbus Grand Knight Joseph Moffa presented the “Knight of the Year” Award to Dave Ortman. The Knights of Columbus “In Service to One, In Service to All” Award was presented to Larry Forssberg.

The Village of Westmont 2016 Public Service Award was presented by Mayor Ron Gunter and Village Manager Stephen May to Jennifer Babyar for her outstanding dedication to the Westmont community.