Westmont High School principal named as finalist for National Principal of the Year

Westmont High School Principal Jack Baldermann has been selected as one of three finalists for the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP)’s 2018 National Principal of the Year award. Baldermann is the first high school principal from Illinois to be named as a finalist for this national honor. After interviews in September in Washington, D.C., the National High School Principal of the Year will be announced in October. If Baldermann is chosen, he will be the first principal selected from Illinois in the 25-year history of the award.

The National Principal of the Year program recognizes outstanding middle level and high school principals, who have succeeded in providing high-quality learning opportunities for students, as well as demonstrating exemplary contributions to the profession.

“Every student is sacred,” Baldermann said. “Our work is not to be easy. Our work is too challenging and too important to work in isolation, and our collective determination, effort and talents can overcome any challenge. We do not meet students halfway; we meet them wherever they are and find a way to support them to succeed. Saying this means something, but living it and getting everyone to follow through together on making this happen is what I am most proud of as a principal.”

Baldermann and his team focus on working collaboratively to build ambitious, student-centered programs based on the school’s S.M.A.R.T. goals and vision of helping teens turn choices into opportunities. Because of those efforts, several authors and researchers have cited Westmont as one of the most improved schools in Illinois and in the nation. Westmont has had only four students drop out in the last five years, a 100-percent graduation rate for African-American and Latino students four years in a row and one of the most improved Advanced Placement (AP)/college-level programs in the country.

Along with serving as a leader in education for nearly 30 years, Baldermann also has made more than 300 presentations in 43 states and Canada. He is recognized as one of the country’s leaders in the Professional Learning Community movement and is a highly sought-after speaker on how to effectively work with disengaged students. Richard DuFour, Ed.D., who was one of the most influential authors and leaders in education in the United States, wrote, “Jack led his school to become perhaps the biggest success story in Illinois.”

While Baldermann is dedicated to continuously improving the high-quality high school experience for students and providing a supportive, team-oriented environment for staff, he also is committed to giving back to the education field through leading the Chicagoland Advanced Placement Consortium (which allows teachers and administrators to share their best instructional ideas) and mentoring new administrators. He has served as lead mentor to more than 40 principals in 14 states, and 21 of the educators he hired and mentored for their first administrative position have become successful principals and superintendents.

Baldermann was named as the 2017 Illinois High School Principal of the Year in February by Horace Mann and the Illinois Principals Association (IPA), which recognizes high school principals who have demonstrated a positive impact on their students and learning community. He will be recognized for that award during the IPA’s annual Education Leaders Fall Conference in October 2017.