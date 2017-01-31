Westmont kids theater group bringing “Alice” to area audiences

PVPN (Progressive Village Performance Network) opens 2017 with a children’s theatrical edition of “Alice in Wonderland.” PVPN, in conjunction with the Westmont Park District and the Westmont Public Library’s “Westmont Reads” program, invites you to join the children in a remarkable journey to life down the rabbit hole and in Alice’s imagination! Revisit Alice’s journey with familiar, old characters such as the White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat, and the Queen of Hearts, as well as a few new additions! This is a place that each generation has discovered and learned to love. Join us for this unique adventure and enjoy a cast made up entirely of very talented children.

Performances will be held at the Commons, located at 117 N. Cass Avenue, in downtown Westmont. Dates are February 2 (7 p.m.), February 3 (7 p.m.) and February 4 (1 and 4 p.m.

). Tickets are $8.00 each.

For more information regarding the show and PVPN in general, please call 708-937-3094., send an email to PVPN2010@gmail.com or visit PVPN online at: www.pvpnwestmont.com.