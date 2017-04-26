Westmont Public Library Board seeking applications for seat

Due to a recent vacancy, the Westmont Public Library Board of Trustees is seeking applications from interested Westmont residents to serve on the Library Board. The selected candidate will serve until the next regular election in April 2019.

The Library Board is a seven-member body responsible for determining policy, providing fiscal and facility oversight, and developing long range plans in order to provide library service to the Village of Westmont residents.

Residents who would like to be considered for the appointment should complete an application by May 9. Applications are available at the library or on the website at westmontlibrary.org. Completed applications should be sent to Jason Fichtel, Library Board President, at jfichtel@westmontlibrary.org or Westmont Public Library, 428 N. Cass Ave., Westmont, IL 60559.

After applications have been reviewed, the Library Board will schedule interviews with the selected candidates on May 23 or May 25.

For more information, contact Library Board President Jason Fichtel at jfichtel@westmontlibrary.org or Library Director Julia Coen at jcoen@westmontlibrary.org or (630) 969-5625.